How to Watch Swarm on Prime Video: Release Date, Time & Ways to Stream for Free

Get ready for the Swarm! Donald Glover’s Prime Video series, about an obsessed fan base that can’t stop buzzing over its Queen Bee, premieres on Friday (March 17).

Dominique Fishback, Chloë Bailey and Damson Idris star in the show, which is set between 2016 and 2018 and follows Dre (Fishback) a devoted fan of the world’s biggest pop star who embarks on a cross-country journey.

Billie Eilish will make her acting debut in the series. Prime tweeted a clip of her guest appearance on Thursday (March 16).

Bailey guest stars as Dre’s sister, Marissa, while Idris plays Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid. Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, Byron Bowers also appear in the series co-created and executive produced by Glover and Janine Nabers.

In an interview with Billboard, Fishback opened up about portraying Dre in the series. “I really wanted to stretch myself as an actor,” said the 31-year-old actress.

“Presence was really important,” she explained of her approach to the role. “If I tried to map out Dre, I wouldn’t be able to play an authentic character because she isn’t that. It became a thing where I would do something really weird and I would try to get a reaction out of Donald [Glover]. If I could get him to be like, ‘Huh, that was strange,’ then I was doing something.”

Glover directed the pilot episode and Nabers serves as showrunner. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz and Michael Schaefer are executive producers. Fishback is also a producer on the series.

Swarm premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on March 10. Keep reading for directions on how to stream the series for free on Prime Video.

Swarm is an exclusive series available only on Prime Video. All seven episodes from season one are expected to drop Friday at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Watch the official trailer for Swarm below.