How to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Online

(L-R) Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre pose for photos at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show press conference on February 10, 2022 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Excited for Super Bowl Sunday? The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the 2022 Super Bowl at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 13). The championship game will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but it’s not just about the game – viewers will be tuning in for the commercials and highly anticipated halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” Snoop said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

The last time the Super Bowl was held in Los Angeles was in 1993. Snoop, a native of nearby Long Beach, Calif., described his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance as a “dream come true.”

Viewers should prepare to be highly entertained, said Blige. “Man, this thing is the most epic thing in music, like in hip-hop, R&B history, this is — man, L.A. is never ever gonna be the same,” Blige told Good Morning America earlier in the week. The R&B icon added that she got “goosebumps” after watching Dre’s halftime show rehearsal.

The performance will mark the first time that hip-hop takes center stage during halftime. Although hip-hop acts have performed in previous years, they’re usually paired with artists from different genres.

“We’re going to open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been a long time ago,” Dre said during a Super Bowl press conference. “It’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to do a fantastic job. We’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show Online

What time does the halftime show start? Super Bowl kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will likely take place sometime around 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, or 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m.

Those who aren’t subscribed to a cable or streaming plan that offers live television such as Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Direct TV Stream or Sling TV, can stream the Super Bowl and the halftime show live on Peacock.

The streaming service has a free tier where you can stream certain TV series but to watch the Super Bowl and the halftime show, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month).

