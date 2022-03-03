Patrick Stewart & Whoopi Goldberg Reunite in ‘Picard’: How to Watch Season 2 Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Captain Jean Luke Picard is back! And he’s meeting up with a couple of familiar faces from the Star Trek franchise. Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard landed on Paramount+ on Thursday (March 3), with Patrick Stewart returning as Captain Jean Luke Picard alongside Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan (from Star Trek: Next Generation).

The show’s returning cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Brent Spiner and Orla Brady. Jon de Lancie is also returning as the character Q, who appeared in Star Trek: Next Generation, Stark Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In the season 2 premiere, the Starfleet must once again lean on Picard after crew members Cristobal Rios, Seven of Nine, Raffi Musiker and Dr. Agnes Jurati uncover an anomaly in space that threatens the future of the galaxy.

How to Watch Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard Online for Free

