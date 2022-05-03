How to Watch Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff in ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known’ for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and the rest of the cast from the Tony-winning Broadway run of Spring Awakening reunite for a special one-night only concert chronicled in a new documentary premiering on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday (May 3).

Directed by Michael John Warren, Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known pulls back the curtain and showcases the original cast and creative team at rehearsals, in their homes, and backstage as they prepare for the reunion benefit concert held last November in support of the Actors Fund.

Picking up 15 years after it’s Broadway debut, audiences will get to see newly filmed interviews, candid archival video and photographs, in addition to performance footage from the original 2006 Spring Awakening show that went on to win eight Tony awards, including best musical. The original cast recording won a Grammy in 2008 for best musical show album.

Spring Awakening tackled issues of teen love, abortion, abuse, suicide and sexual identity in the form of a rock musical set in the 1890s. The Broadway production changed the lives of a mostly unknown cast of teenage actors, and inspired a generation of fans.

“If you were able to see Spring Awakening at the Atlantic Theater, you got to see something very special,” Michele says in the trailer. “We of course loved our show and loved playing our characters but the real fun we had was off stage together.”

Keep reading for ways to watch the documentary from your TV or another device.

How to Watch Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known on HBO Max for Free

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known premieres on HBO on Tuesday (May 3) at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Most cable customers who have HBO get access to HBO Max as well (click here for more information). If you don’t have cable, there are ways to land a free trial to HBO Max.

HBO Max starts at $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to stream with limited ads, and $14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) for the commercial-free plan.

HBO Max subscribers get access to new Warner Bros. releases such as The Batman, while those subscribed to the ad-free tier have the option of downloading up to 30 programs to watch on the go, and can stream certain content in 4K UHD. Members can create up to four profiles under one account and watch from multiple devices including a smart TV, laptop or a smart phone via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, but you can score one through other outlets such as Hulu, Direct TV Stream, AT&T and Verizon.

When it comes to streaming platforms, HBO Max is an affordable streaming options for the whole family to enjoy. Find hits movies, cult classics, kid-friendly programming and tons more on HBO Max.

The Flight Attendant, Barry, The Gilded Age, Our Flag Means Death, Hacks, The Peacemaker, Minx, Love Life, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Euphoria, Succession, The White Lotus, And Just Like That and Mare of Easttown are some of the shows available on HBO Max.