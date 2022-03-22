How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nearly four months after swinging into movie theaters and grossing more than $1 billion at the box office to become the highest-grossing film of 2021, Spider Man: No Way Home is finally available to stream from the comfort of your own home. The Marvel movie was originally slated to drop on VOD this week but arrived ahead of schedule on March 15.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker in the superhero flick, co-starring Zendaya as Spider-Man’s girlfriend MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange. Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, William Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire also appear in the film.

The plot for Spider-Man: No Way Home revolves around Parker being exposed as the infamous web-slinging hero and commissioning the help of Dr. Strange to make his identity a secret again. The massively successful film, directed by Jon Watts, was shot in 2019 but the release date was pushed back due to the pandemic. Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, topped the box office for six weeks and beat out Avatar as the third-highest grossing movie domestically. It’s also the sixth-highest grossing film of all time, the highest-grossing Spider-Man film in the franchise, Sony’s top-grossing movie and the first film to cross a billion since 2019’s Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker.

Ready to watch the movie? Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for $19.99 via Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube TV, Google Play TV and Vudu. You also have options when it comes to how you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. To stream from your TV, laptop, smartphone, notebook or gaming console, simply download the app for the platform of your choosing and follow the steps to complete your purchase.

In addition to the digital release, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 12. If you’re a Marvel fan — or are shopping for one — the DVD pre-order is currently on sale on Amazon for $17.99 (regular 30.99) while the Blu-ray is marked down to $25 (regular $38.99).