How to Watch ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ On Paramount+ for Free

Attention South Park fans! South Park: The Streaming Wars, the latest South Park special behind South Park: Post Covid and South Park: The Return of Covid, dropped on Paramount+ on Wednesday (June 1).

The plot of South Park: The Streaming Wars centers around Cartman and his mother locking horns in a “battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence.”

This August marks the 25th anniversary of the cartoon franchise created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who are executive producers of South Park: The Streaming Wars alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II.

Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Parker and Stone’s expansive deal with MTV has been renewed through 2027, which will usher cable’s longest-running scripted series into an unprecedented 30th season.

A fourth, and yet-to-be-announced, South Park event will debut on Paramount+ this summer. In the meantime, read on for details on scoring a free trial to Paramount+ for up to a month.

How to Watch South Park: The Streaming Wars for Free

For Paramount+ subscribers, South Park: The Streaming Wars is available to watch at no additional cost. For those who don’t have Paramount+, there are different ways to go about landing a free trial.

For starters, Paramount+ offers a free 7-day trial at sign up. Monthly subscriptions start at $4.99 for the Essential plan, which lets potential subscribers stream tens of thousands of episodes with limited ads, NFL on CBS, Champion League, 24/7 news via CBN and more.

The $9.99 Premium plan includes everything in the cheaper package but allows the option to watch live local CBS channels, stream without ads (except live TV & a few shows, according to Paramount+) and download programs to watch later.

Paramount+ Subscription $from $4.99 a month after free trial Buy Now 1

Paramount+ also offers annual plans for $49.99 or $99.99, student discounts and a bundle deal with Showtime ($11.99 a month).

Are you an Amazon Prime member? Redeem the free 7-day trail by adding Paramount+ as a channel on Prime Video.

Elsewhere in the land of streaming deals, new subscribers will receive a 30-day free trial to Paramount+ with the code Target30. The special promo, exclusively through Target, ends on June 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The growing list of Paramount+ programming includes Ru-Paul’s Drag Race All Stars, Halo, The Offer, 1883, The Good Fight, The Challenge All Stars, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, The Stand, iCarly, Before I Forget and The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans.

There are also movies such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, Jackass Forever, Scream, The In Between, Rumble and the original Top Gun. Fans looking to watch Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick will have to wait until July to watch it on the streaming platform. The film, like other releases from Paramount Pictures, is expected to arrive on Paramount+ 45 days after the theatrical debut.