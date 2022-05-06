Watch Sheryl Crow’s New Documentary for Free With This Limited Deal

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sheryl Crow’s fans will get an intimate look into the multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter’s career in a new documentary premiering on Showtime on Friday (May 6).

Directed by Amy Scott, Sheryl, features a mix of new interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes footage on the road and in her studio and never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring along with appearances from Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile and more.

From battling sexism to depression, perfectionism, cancer, and the price of fame, Sheryl pulls back the curtain on the Grammy-winner incredibly story. The documentary made its world premiere at SXSW in March.

Sheryl is produced by Brian Morrow and Jonathan Lynch for Shark Pig, Van Toffler for Gunpowder & Sky, and Scooter Weintraub. Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, David Gale and Vinnie Malhotra are executive producers.

Accompanying the documentary premiere, will be the release of the soundtrack Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary featuring Crow’s biggest hits, including “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up The Sun,” “All I Wanna Do,” “My Favorite Mistake,” “Redemption Day,” and three newly recorded songs.

How to Watch on Sheryl Showtime

What time does Sheryl debut? The documentary will make its premiere on Showtime at 9 p.m. EST. If you have already have Showtime through cable or another provider, you can watch the documentary on TV or sign into the app (or Showtime.com) to stream from another device.

