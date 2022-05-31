Here’s How You Can Watch the New Sex Pistols Miniseries for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pistol, a biographical FX miniseries about the punk revolution that birthed the Sex Pistols, is now available on Hulu. All six episodes in the series, created by Craig Pierce, landed on the streaming platform on Tuesday (May 31).

The show is based on the memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol from Sex Pistols guitarist and founding member Steve Jones. Toby Wallace plays Jones in the series and stars alongside Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook and Christian Lee as Glen Matlock.

Also included in the cast are Dylan Llewellyn as Wall Nightingale, Maisie Williams as Pamela Rooke a.k.a “Jordan,” Emma Appleton as Sid Vicious’s girlfriend Nancy Spungen, Sydney Chandler as singer-songwriter Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as designer Vivienne Westwood, Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Pistols’ former manager Malcolm McLaren, and Alexander Arnold as Jamie Reid, the artist who designed the cover art for the British rock band’s sole studio album Never Mind the Bullocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

According to FX, Pistol shares the story of a “band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future’ who shook the boring, corrupt establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

