‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4: All the Ways to Stream the Show for Free

Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez is back in the kitchen for the fourth season of Selena + Chef on HBO Max. The first three episodes from season 4 were released Thursday (Aug. 18).

Chefs featured in the new season include Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.

Selena + Chef is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which is a division of Sony Pictures Television. Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes are showrunners.

How to Watch Selena + Chef on HBO Max

Selena + Chef is an HBO Max original and is streaming on the platform at no extra cost to subscribers. If you’re not already subscribed, HBO Max starts at $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to stream with limited ads.

What else is streaming on HBO Max? If you’ve been keeping up with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, then you’ve probably already heard about HBO Max removing some of its programming. While more than 2 dozen shows (including a slate of animated programs) have been nixed from the platform, HBO Max houses a ton of other exclusive series, movies and more.

To stream without commercials, upgrade to the ad-free plan for $14.99 a month (or $149.99 a year). Aside from being commercial-free, the subscription allows users to stream select content in 4K UHD and download up to 30 programs to watch on the go. If you’re outside of the U.S., use ExpressVPN to stream HBO Max.

Looking for a free trial? Although HBO Max provides certain free episodes, you can land a three-month free trial to HBO Max, Cinemax, Starz, Epix and Showtime with DirecTV Stream’s Choice and Ultimate packages, which start at just $69.99 a month for a limited time only. DirecTV Stream includes a five-day free trial, plus more than 100 live and on-demand cable and local channels, in addition to DVR storage. Click here for more tips on scoring a free trial to HBO Max.

If you’re subscribed to HBO through cable, the Amazon Appstore, Apple, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Samsung TV, WarnerMedia, Consolidated Communications, Liberty, North State, Optimum, Service Electric Cablevision, Verizon Fios or Ziply Fiber, then you get free access to the HBO Max ad-free plan.

The list of exclusive programs currently available on HBO Max include Westworld, The Princess, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, The Princess, Rap Sh!t, The Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Industry, Succession, Euphoria, Hacks, Barry, The Peacemaker, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Insecure, The White Lotus, And Just Like That and Starstruck.

Episode 1 of the long-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday (Aug. 21).