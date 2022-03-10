×
You Can Now Watch ‘Scream’ 5 Online: How to Stream the Horror Movie for Free

The film arrived on Paramount+ on Wednesday (March 9), but it's also streaming on other platforms.

Scream
Jenna Ortega (“Tara”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream." BROWNIE HARRIS

Scream (2022) aka Scream 5 is now streaming online.

The fifth edition to the franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding, arrived on Paramount+ on Wednesday (March 9).

Scream 5 picks up 25 years after the first string of murders rocked the sleepy town of Woodsboro, Calif. In the film, a new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask and targets a new group of teenagers. Meanwhile, the original survivors  —  Sidney Prescott (Campbell), Dewey Riley (Arquette) and Gale Weathers (Cox) — are the only ones who can stop the new round of killings.

How to Watch ‘Scream 5’ Online for Free

Scream 5 is streaming for free to Paramount+ subscribers. Not subscribed? Sign up today and enjoy a free seven-day trial to watch Scream 5 and thousands of other programs.

From movies and acclaimed originals to live sports, Paramount+ houses entertainment from MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, The Smithsonian Channel and more. The platform, owned by ViacomCBS, has a great lineup of addictive shows such as 1883, The Good Fight, Star Trek: Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, Mayor of KingstowniCarly, Rugrats, The Stand and the upcoming original series, Halo and The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder.

Additionally, subscribers can stream new movies like Scream 5, Rumble, The In Between and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

After the free trial ends, you have the choice between Paramount+ subscriptions, which start at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan. The Premium plan is $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to stream without ads. Both subscriptions include tens of thousands of episodes and movies, in addition to NFL on CBS, local CBS stations, and 24-hour news via CBSN.

Want to save some cash? Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month and save up to 28% off both subscription plans. Paramount+ also offers student discounts.

Is Scream 5 Streaming on Prime Video?

Yes! Scream 5 is available on Prime Video and you have a few options of how to watch. For starters, Amazon Prime members can join Paramount+ through Prime Video and stream Scream 5 with a free seven-day trial.

For those who don’t want to sign up for Paramount+, Scream 5 is available to rent on Prime Video for $4.99; or you can purchase a digital copy for $19.99. Once the movie is rented you will have 30 days to watch it, but only 48 hours to finish it once you start. Other ways to rent or buy Scream 5 online: Vudu, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

