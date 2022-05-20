×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

How to Watch ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 for Free

Season 7 of 'Ru-Paul's Drag Race All-Stars' drops exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday (May 20).

RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race All Star Season 7 Courtesy of VH1/Paramount+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The first two episodes of the star-studded seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars arrive on Paramount+ on Friday (May 20). For the first time ever in the history of the franchise, the hit series will feature a cast full of previous winners returning to compete for the crown and the $200,000 cash prize.

Explore

Explore

RuPaul

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The queens returning for season 7 include Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monet X Change, Raja, Shea Coluee, Trinity the Tuck, The Vivienne and Yvie Oddly.

Related

Emmy Rossum Angelyne

Who Is 'Angelyne'? Here's How You Can Watch Emmy Rossum in the Limited Series for Free

In addition to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also be available on Paramount+. In honor of the season 7 premier, Countdown to the All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby will re-air on VH1 on Friday (May 20) at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out how to watch the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for free.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7 for Free

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is available exclusively on Paramount+. If you’re not already subscribed, join today and get a free trial for one week to instantly stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and other programs on the platform. After the free trial ends, Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month for the ad-supported Essential plan or $9.99 a month for the Premium plan, which lets you stream without ads.

A subscription to Paramount+ unlocks tens of thousands of episodes of hit shows and must-watch movies, in addition to  NFL on CBS, local CBS stations and 24-hour news with CBSN.

Paramount+ Subscription
$4.99/month after free 7-day trial
Buy Now 1

Want to save money? Eligible students can save up to 25% off the membership fee. There’s also a Paramount+ bundle deal that includes Showtime for $11.99 a month.

Paramount+  is home to tons of shows and movies including 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, iCarly, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans and The Stand.

Additionally, Paramount+ subscribers can stream exclusives from BET to MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel and newly-released movies such as The Lost City.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad