The first two episodes of the star-studded seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars arrive on Paramount+ on Friday (May 20). For the first time ever in the history of the franchise, the hit series will feature a cast full of previous winners returning to compete for the crown and the $200,000 cash prize.

The queens returning for season 7 include Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monet X Change, Raja, Shea Coluee, Trinity the Tuck, The Vivienne and Yvie Oddly.

In addition to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will also be available on Paramount+. In honor of the season 7 premier, Countdown to the All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby will re-air on VH1 on Friday (May 20) at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out how to watch the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for free.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 7 for Free

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is available exclusively on Paramount+. If you’re not already subscribed, join today and get a free trial for one week to instantly stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and other programs on the platform. After the free trial ends, Paramount+ starts at $4.99 a month for the ad-supported Essential plan or $9.99 a month for the Premium plan, which lets you stream without ads.

A subscription to Paramount+ unlocks tens of thousands of episodes of hit shows and must-watch movies, in addition to NFL on CBS, local CBS stations and 24-hour news with CBSN.

Want to save money? Eligible students can save up to 25% off the membership fee. There’s also a Paramount+ bundle deal that includes Showtime for $11.99 a month.

Paramount+ is home to tons of shows and movies including 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, iCarly, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans and The Stand.

Additionally, Paramount+ subscribers can stream exclusives from BET to MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel and newly-released movies such as The Lost City.