‘Red, White & Royal Blue’: How to Stream the Prime Video Rom-Com Online for Free

Red, White & Royal Blue, a Prime Video original movie about the feuding sons of a U.S. president and British prince who fall for each other after staging a truce, premiered Friday (Aug. 11).

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi and Rachel Hilson star in the movie, which was adapted from the 2019 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

Red, White & Royal Blue centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the first U.S. female president (played by Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine). The rivaling royal and first son are forced into a fake peace treaty that sparks a romance between them.

Red, White & Royal Blue is directed by Matthew López and written by López and Ted Malawer. Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley Mcgrath, López, and Michael S. Constable are executive producers.

Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano round out the cast.

Read on for details on how to stream the movie for free.

How to Watch Red, White & Royal Blue

You’ll need a Prime Video subscription to stream Red, White & Royal Blue. The romantic comedy is a Prime exclusive available at no extra cost to subscribers.

If you’re not a Prime member, click the link above to launch your free 30-day trial. The subscription includes fast and free shipping on millions of items and Prime Video, which you can access via the app or online at Amazon.com.

Watch the trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue below.