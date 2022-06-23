How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club’ for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Grab your popcorn! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock.

The highly anticipated second season of the RHUGT spinoff series arrived on the streaming platform on Thursday (June 23), featuring fan favorites from previous season of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise. The season two cast includes Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

Season two takes place at Medley’s Blue Stone Manor located in Great Barrington, Mass. Fans of The Real House of New York City are already familiar with Medley’s infamous Berkshire estate. (Remember the fish room?)

This time around, Medley will be welcoming a new crop of former Real Housewives stars dubbed the “ex-wives club.” Keep reading for details on how to stream RHUGT season two for free.

How to Watch on Peacock

There are seven episodes in season two of RHUGT. The first three episodes premiered on Peacock June 23, while additional episodes will premiere every Thursday.

The first episode is available to stream for free, but you will need a subscription to watch the other two new episodes, as well as upcoming episodes.

If you’re already subscribed to Peacock, click here to begin streaming season two. For those who haven’t joined yet, Peacock’s Premium is just $4.99 a month. The ad-supported package gets you access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including the entire Real Housewives franchise and other Bravo shows such as Below Deck and Southern Charm.

Peacock Premium $4.99/month Buy Now 1

You can also watch a variety of other Peacock originals, including Bel-Air, Queer As Folk, Girls5Eva, Joe vs. Carole, and Killing It. Also available? Daily news, award shows, sports and pop culture content, kids’ shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events (including Premier League, WWE and certain MLB games).

Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 a month for ad-free streaming, access to exclusive movies and other programming, and you have the choice of downloading content to stream offline.

Looking for a free trial to Peacock? Although Peacock does offer free episodes, you won’t be able to watch the entire second season of RHUGT and other exclusives available to paid subscribers.

But there are ways to land a free trial to Peacock Premium. For example, Xfinity and Cox customers can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium with select TV and internet plans (click here, and here for more information).

Best Buy is offering one of the better promo deals for free Peacock. Right now, customers can receive a six month free trial to Peacock Premium with the purchase of an eligible TV or Chromecast with Google TV.