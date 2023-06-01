How to Watch ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You better werk your way over to the TV, as another season of Queen of the Universe is coming to screens Friday (June 2) on Paramount+. This time, a new cast of drag queens will sing in front of the Pop Diva Panel of judges and compete for the title of “Queen of the Universe,” along with a cash prize of $250,000.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rather than face a lip-synching showdown, drag queens will be singing using their real voices, while returning judges Spice Girls’ Mel B., RuPauls Drag Race: All-Stars season three winner Trixie Mattel, singer and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and actress Vanessa Williams return to critique.

New episodes will arrive every Friday at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m PT, and will feature contestants from all over the world, including Jazell Barbie Royale and Militia Scunt from the U.S., Italy’s Aura Eternal, Chloe V. from Brazil, Love Masisi representing The Netherlands, Maxie from the Philippines, Israel’s Miss Sistrata and more.

How to Watch Queen of the Universe Season 2

To catch all the action from the X-Factor meets RuPaul’s Drag Race competition show, you’ll need to tune into Paramount+. Those who are already subscribers won’t need to pay additional charges, but for those without one, you’ll need to sign up in order to watch the premiere or add the premium channel to your Amazon Prime Video account.

Paramount+ $Starting at $4.99/month after 7 days Buy Now 1

Paramount+ offers a mix of plans you can choose based on your needs. New users can enjoy a seven-day free trial of the streaming service before being charged $4.99/month for the ad-supported Essential plan or $9.99/month for the Premium plan, which lets you stream without ads. Paramount+ also offers annual plans, student discounts and a bundle deal with Showtime ($11.99/month). Click here for ways to land a 30-day free trial to Paramount+.

The platform is home to a bunch of original shows and movies such as Fatal Attraction, Rabbit Hole, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, 1923, iCarly,The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill and Before I Forget.

Paramount+ is also on Prime Video for those with an Amazon Prime account. Not a Prime member?Launch your free 30-day trial here.

If you’re watching from outside the U.S., you can still watch Queen of the Universe through ExpressVPN, which gives you access to Paramount+, Prime Video and other platforms.

Check below to watch the trailer for Queen of the Universe Season 2.