How to Watch ‘Proud Family: Louder & Prouder’ Online for Free

Loud and proud! The highly anticipated Proud Family reboot premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

Kyla Pratt reprises her voice role in as the now 14-year-old Penny Proud in The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder. The continuation series is set in the modern day and follows Penny and the Proud Family navigating the 2020s. A new decade means new career highs for mom Trudy (Paula Jai Parker) and wilder dreams for dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson). Meanwhile, Penny faces challenges such as social media bullying, teenage hormones and a “socially woke” neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach the teenager.

Other returning characters include Suga Mama (Joe Marie Payton) and Penny’s friends Dijonay (Karen Maline White), LaCienega (Alisa Reyes), Zoey (Soliel Moon Frye) and Michael (EJ Johnson). Keke Palmer voices Maya, a new character on the show, along with KG, who is voiced by rapper A Boogie (real name Artist Dubose). Billy Porter, Asante Blackk, Marcus T. Paulk, Maria Canals-Barrera, Raquel Lee Bolleau and Zachary Pinto are among the recurring cast members.

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Al Roker, Gabrielle Union and more will guest star on the series.

The first two episodes — “New Kids on the Block,” which finds Penny joining a scheme to “prove” her wokeness, and “Bad Influencer,” where she becomes an egotistical social influencer – dropped on Wednesday.

How to Watch Proud Family: Louder & Prouder for Free

Proud Family: Louder & Prouder is streaming exclusively on Disney+ at no extra charge to members. To stream the series, you must be signed up for a Disney+ subscription ($7.99 a month; $79.99 a year) or a Disney+ bundle ($13.99 a month).

