How to Watch ‘Prey’ on Hulu for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“It knows how to hunt. I know how to survive.” An 18th century Comanche warrior sets out to protect her people in the sci-fi, action film, Prey, which dropped on Hulu on Friday (Aug. 5).

Amber Midthunder stars as Naru, a young warrior “raised in the shadows of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.” After the camp is threatened, Naru sets out to protect her tribe against what she soon discovers is an alien predator.

Prey is a prequel film in the Predator franchise. The film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, is set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. The cast of includes Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope and Stefany Mathias.

Read on for directions on how to go about streaming Prey for free.

How to Watch Prey for Free

Prey is one of the many originals movies available exclusively on Hulu. If you’re not already subscribed, join today and stream for free for the first month.

Before you get started, there are a few things to know about Hulu, such as plans and pricing. The streaming platform offers monthly and annual subscriptions, the cheapest of which is $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) to stream with ads.

Enjoy thousands of episodes of TV and must-watch movies including a huge list of original programs like Prey, Not Okay, Only Murders in the Building, Solar Opposites, The Kardashians, Pam & Tommy, How I Met Your Father, Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, The Handmaid’s Tale and Dopesick, along with most new episodes from network TV and cable shows the day after they air.

Hulu $from $6.99/month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

Want to stream live television? Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 a month for access to more than 75 channels in addition to the everything that’s already available on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu subscribers can create up to six profiles under one account and stream on up to two different screens at once from any device, including a smart TV, notebook, laptop or smartphone (to stream Hulu from outside the U.S., try ExpressVPN.)

Hulu’s ad-free plan is $12.99 a month (or $129.99 a year) for everything in the cheaper package, plus you get to download programs and watch them offline. Hulu also offers a bundle deal with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month. For an additional fee, subscribers can add Starz, HBO Max and other premium channels Hulu account and stream from one destination.

Watch the chilling trailer for Prey below.