How to Watch ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Online for Free

Tommy Egan is finally getting his own series. Power Book IV: Force, starring Joseph Sikora as the fan-favorite character, arrives Sunday (Feb. 6) on Starz.

Gabrielle Ryan, Anthony Flemming, Kris D. Lofton, Michael Oilar, Debo Balogun, Paulina Nguyen and Barton Fitzpatrick also appear in the crime drama created by Robert Munic and executive produced by 50 Cent who is featured on the show’s theme song with Jeremih and Lil Durk.

Tommy starts a new but familiar chapter in Power Book IV. After losing his best friend, Ghost, and his girlfriend Lakeisha, Tommy finally bids farewell to New York City only to find himself immersed in Chicago’s drug game and caught between two of the city’s largest crews.

“I think there’s huge amounts of trauma that he’s carrying with him,” Sikora, a Chicago native, told HollywoodLife of Tommy’s new journey in the Windy City. “Not only losing and witnessing his brother die in his arms but knowing who the killer was and being told not to kill him. And then having to return in Power Book II: Ghost where we see him actually still have love for [Ghost’s son] Tariq in some capacity, where it’s not just so much a cutting of the cord between he and Tariq, it’s seeing that Tariq has chosen this family and this path with Monet Tejada, and Tommy truly feeling like, ‘you’re never going to see me again because I’m leaving you in these hands. You’ve chosen these hands, and these are capable hands.

“Now he doesn’t have that family. He doesn’t have that safety net,” Sikora continued. “He doesn’t have that connection. The biggest connection for Tommy was he was a product of the streets of New York, so how is he going to survive in a different city?”

Power Book IV will premiere on Starz on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.