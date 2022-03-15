‘Phoenix Rising’: How to Watch Evan Rachel Wood’s Two-Part Documentary for Free Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Evan Rachel Wood chronicles her experience surviving domestic violence and rallying to bring about legislative change in Phoenix Rising. The two-part documentary, produced and directed by Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg, arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday (March 15).

The documentary trailer opens with Wood reminiscing about her childhood before uttering the words, “I’m here today to talk about Brian Warner [Marilyn Manson].”

The 37-year-old actress publicly accused Manson of abusing her in a statement released last year. Manson, 53, has denied the claims.

Using her own experience to bring visibility to the issue of domestic violence, the Westworld star co-authored and successfully lobbied for the passage of The Phoenix Act, legislation that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California.

In the documentary, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this past January, Wood details being “essentially raped” while appearing in Manson’s 2007 music video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses” at age 19. “That’s when the first crime was committed against me. I was essentially raped on-camera.”

Manson was 38 and Wood was 19 when their relationship became public. The pair eventually got engaged in 2010 but split months later.

“I don’t believe that he will stop until he is stopped. And sometimes the greatest act of love is stopping that person from hurting themselves or hurting anybody else,” Wood said of Manson said in an interview with the Today show on Tuesday.

How to Watch Phoenix Rising on HBO Max

Phoenix Rising will air on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday and Wednesday. The documentary will be free to subscribers, but for those who don’t already have HBO through cable, there are ways to land a free trial. Before you get started though, be sure to check to see if you already have HBO Max through your cable or streaming provider.

HBO Max plans start at $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to stream with limited ads and $14.99 a month (or $149.99 a year) for ad-free streaming. Besides commercial-free streaming, the more expensive tier allows users to stream the biggest Warner Bros. Plus, members get to download up to 30 programs to watch-on the go. HBO Max also lets you stream certain content in 4K UHD.

How do you get a free trial to HBO Max? If you sign up for HBO Max through Hulu you will get a one-week free trial. Verizon also offers HBO Max for free for the first week and HBO Max comes included with select plans from AT&T and Direct TV.

The mega-list of HBO Max programming includes Succession, Euphoria, Hacks, The Peacemaker, Love Life, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, The White Lotus, Starstruck, And Just Like That, Our Flag Means Death, Raised by Wolves and The Gilded Age.