‘P-Valley’ Is Back: Here Are All the Ways to Watch Season 2 from Any Device

P-Valley is back! Season 2 of the hit strip club drama starring Shannon Thornton, Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Parker Sawyers and J. Alphonse Nicholson, arrived on the Starz app at 12 a.m. ET Friday (June 3).

What time does P-Valley air on the Starz network? The newest episode will broadcast on the cable channel at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

Darkness descends upon the fictional Mississippi town of Chucalissa in the second season and according to the Starz description, “errrbody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive.” Meanwhile, at The Pynk strip club Autumn (Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Annan) “grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room.”

How to Watch P-Valley Season 2 on Starz

Although P-Valley is available exclusively on Starz, there are a number of ways to catch the series from your TV, computer, smartphone and other streaming devices. If you’re a cable customer, check your channel guide for more information, or watch live or on-demand via Starz.com.

If you don’t have cable, stream P-Valley under a special Starz promo that brings the subscription fee down to just $3 a month for six months.

Starz $3 for 6 months Buy Now 1

With the Starz app, you can watch new episodes and movies as soon as they drop, rather than waiting for the TV broadcast. Get Unlimited HD streaming, downloadable programs, and streaming on up to four devices at the same time.

Starz is also available on Hulu for $2.99 a month for three months and on streaming platforms like Sling TV, Direct TV Stream and Philo.

Are you an Amazon Prime member? Stream P-Valley on Prime Video (click here to sign up for a weeklong free trial to Starz). Episodes are also available on The Roku Channel, Vudu, YouTube, YouTube TV, Apple TV and Google Play.

Besides P-Valley, Starz has Outlander, Blindspotting, Run the World, Shining Vale, Becoming Elizabeth, Gaslit, BMF, High Town, the entire Power franchise including, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power: Book IV: Force, and more must-watch shows and movies.

Speaking of movies, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, A Journal for Jourdan, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City are on Starz, while forthcoming releases include Spider-Man: No Way Home.