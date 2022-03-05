‘Outlander’ Season 6: How to Stream the Series Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Outlander fans have something to celebrate. After a-two year delay brought on by the pandemic, season 6 of the Starz series will premiere on Sunday (March 6).

Fans who have yet to sign up for the cable channel can stream Outlander, and anything else on Starz, with a special limited-time deal. Right now, new members can join Starz for just $5 for three months. That means you can stream Outlander and tons of other shows and movies for less than $2 per month.

Outlander, which premiered in 2014, rolls romance, science fiction and history into one series. The show follows the story of a fictional nurse named Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) who — after ending her stint as a World War II British Army nurse — gets transported from the year 1945 back in time to 1743 Scotland. After being forced to marry Scottish warrior, Jamie Frasier (played by Sam Heughan), Clair’s heart gets torn between two men with vastly different lives.

The cast of Outlander includes Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitlyn O’Ryan, Simon R. Baker, Mark Lewis Jones and Glen Gould.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the Strarz promo allows subscribers to binge watch previous seasons of Outlander along with upcoming episodes in season 6. And you can stream from your TV, smart phone or another compatible device via the Starz app.

Starz features a selection of original shows such as Power Book IV: Fore, the latest edition to the Power franchise along with other spinoffs like Power Book III: Raising Kanan. P-Valley, BMF, High Town, Heels, Blindspotting, The Gloaming and Run the World are some of the other original series you can find on Starz.

Shining Vale, a new drama about a dysfunctional family who moves to a small town and stars Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn, also premieres on Starz on Sunday.