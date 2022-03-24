How to Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Documentary for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo is taking fans on a journey in the new concert film Driving Home 2 U. The Stacy-Lee directed film, in which Rodrigo treks from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles and reflects on the creation of her debut solo album, premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday (March 25).

“I hope that people are inspired by the songwriting aspect of it,” Rodrigo recently told Billboard of what she wants viewers to take away from the film. “I always use creativity and songwriting as a means to get out of hard feelings and hard situations and help me get over them. So, I would love if people were inspired to create stuff given their sad feelings too. That would be really cool.”

Through never-before-seen footage from the making of sour, new live arrangements of her songs and intimate interviews, fans will ride shotgun while Rodrigo steers viewers through a cinematic trek exploring the making of her debut album.

How to Watch Driving Home 2 U for Free

In order to watch Driving Home 2 You, you must have a subscription to Disney+ ($7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year) or the Disney+ bundle ($13.99 a month).

Disney+ doesn’t have a free trial, but there are a few budget-conscious ways to save and at least one promo that will get you a free subscription for up to six months. One way to potentially save some cash would be to sign up for a monthly plan, simply because you can cancel at any time. A bundle deal is another money-saving option because it gives you access to three streaming platforms (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+).

You can also save by joining Disney+ through a third party such as Verizon. For a limited time only, Verizon customers who sign on for select unlimited plans can get Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle for free for six months. This exclusive promo ends on May 31.

Content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, can all be found on Disney+. Subscribers get to stream on up to four different devices (TV, smartphone, notebook, etc) simultaneously and download titles to watch offline and GroupWatch, which lets you host a virtual movie night with up to six friends or family members.

Users will find a huge selection of movies and TV series including other Disney+ originals such as Turning Red, The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, The Beatles Get Back, Welcome to Earth and episodes of The Simpsons.

Also streaming on Disney+, Encanto and other music-related Disney+ originals like Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever concert special, Beyoncé’s Black is King and Taylor Swift’s Folklore studio sessions.