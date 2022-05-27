‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Here: How to Stream the ‘Star Wars’ Limited Series on Disney+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived! The first two episodes of the Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor dropped on Friday (May 27). McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi Master, alongside Hayden Christensen, who returns as Darth Vader.

According to Disney, the six-episode series picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which Kenobi “faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie are among the cast.

New episodes of Obi Wan-Kenobi will premiere on Wednesdays. The finale is scheduled to arrive on June 22.

The limited series is directed by Deborah Chow and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor, and Joby Harold.

It’s been a great week for fans, as Wednesday (May 25) marked the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars movie, while the Star Wars conference kicked off in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday (May 26). During the conference, Disney+ announced Andor, a new Star Wars spinoff series starring Diego Luna; it arrives in August. The streaming platform also revealed that The Mandalorian season three will debut in February 2023m and announced another upcoming series — Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law.

Read on for details on how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Stars Wars merch for die-hard fans.

How to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming exclusively on Disney+ at no additional charge to subscribers. Not subscribed to Disney+? Join today for $7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year) to start streaming Obi-Wan Kenobi along with countless other original series, movies and more available only on Disney+.

Disney+ is home to exclusive programs from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. With thousands of hours of entertainment, Disney+ is great for the whole family.

Disney+ Subscription $7.99/month or $79.99/year Buy Now 1

Some of the exclusives available on Disney+ include The Book of Boba Fett, Moon Knight, Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers, Sneakerella, Turning Red, Hawkeye, The Proud Family: Loud and Prouder, Cheaper by the Dozen, Better Nate Than Ever, Paralells, and Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U. Other exclusives premiering on the platform include She Hulk, Baymax, Hollywood Starlit, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, The Family Reboot, and Rise.

Currently, Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but there are a few budget-friendly ways to save, and at least one promo that will get you a free subscription for up to six months. For starters, signing up for a yearly membership will save you cash in the long run, and the bundle deals adds Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, which is cheaper than subscribing to each platform separately. Eligible Hulu subscribers also have the option of adding Disney+ by itself for an additional $2.99 a month.

Disney+ also allows up to seven profiles under one subscription, and streaming on up to four different devices at once.

The monthly plan is another great option because you’re not tied to a contract and can cancel at any time, but you’ll have to go through a third party to officially score a free trial to Disney+. Right now, Verizon is offering free six-month subscriptions to Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle with select Verizon unlimited plans. This limited deal ends May 31.

American Express cardholders may also be eligible to receive a free subscription to Disney+ or the bundle for up to six months.