‘Not Okay’: Here’s How to Stream the Comedy on Hulu for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Zoey Deutch plays an aspiring writer who hatches a plan to boost her social media following in Not Okay. The comedic drama co-starring Dylan O’Brien and Mia Isaac dropped on Hulu on Friday (July 29).

Deutch portrays Danni, a photo editor/aspiring writer who doesn’t have any friends and can’t even get a lunch date with her mom. After a run-in with her crush Colin (O’Brien), Danni decides to fake a trip to Paris and starts Instagramming photos of croissants, berets and Parisian scenery to make it seem like she’s in France.

Before long, Danni gains the social media following and attention that she always wanted, but the lie starts to crumble after a terrorist attack in the City of Lights. Danni “returns” to the States a hero, forges a friendship with a school shooting survivor and scoops up the man of her dreams in the process. Of course, it’s only a matter of time until the entire façade falls apart and her lie gets exposed.

Keep reading for details on how to join Hulu and stream Not Okay for free.

How to Watch Not Okay on Hulu for Free

Not Okay is streaming exclusively on Hulu, at no additional cost to subscribers. Use the link below to join Hulu or to log in to your account to begin streaming the movie.

Subscriptions start at just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) after a free 30-day trial. Stream Not Okay for free along with other Hulu hits such as Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, Pam & Tommy, The Fool, How I Met Your Father, Dollface and Nine Perfect Strangers. Hulu is also the streaming home for Lollapalooza and other music festivals.

Hulu $from $6.99/month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

Hulu’s most popular membership plan is the standard, ad-supported package, but there’s also an ad-free plan for $12.99 a month (or $129.99 a year) and the bundle deal, which is $13.99 a month for Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

With Hulu, users can also stream select network and cable shows a day after they air, create up to six profiles under one account and stream from up to two different screens at once (stream Hulu from outside the U.S. with ExpressVPN).

Interested in live television? Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 a month for instant access to over 75 live and on-demand channels, along with everything on Hulu and Disney+ and unlimited DVR.

Watch the trailer for Not Okay below.