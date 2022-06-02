NBA Finals 2022: How to Watch Games Online for Free Without Cable

Drake looks on from their court side seat during Game Two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 29, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

It’s game time! The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will face off in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday (June 2).

The game will broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday (June 5) and Game 3 will take place next Wednesday (June 8). Click here for the full 2022 NBA Finals schedule.

If you’ve been missing all the action leading up to this year’s NBA Finals, we put together a comprehensive list of ways to watch and stream games from your TV, laptop, desktop and any other compatible device along with links to buy tickets to games and must-have gear that fans won’t be able to pass up.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs Games Online for Free

Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on ABC. If you already have cable or local channels through a TV antenna, check your local listings for channel information. You can also watch the game live on ABC.com.

No cable? No worries! You can stream the 2022 NBA Finals games live and with a free trial through Direct TV Stream, or Express VPN if you’re streaming outside of the U.S.

Currently, monthly subscription to Direct TV Stream are discounted $15 when you sign up by June 19. The promo saves customers $30 over two months, plus there’s a 5-day free trial.

Direct TV Stream’s basic package starts at $54.99 (regular $69.99) for 65+ channels including ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon and HGTV, access to on-demand titles and DVR storage. The platform offers free HBO Max, Starz and other channels with higher-priced plans like the Premier package ($134.99 a month).

Hulu + Live TV is $69.99 to stream 75+ live and on-demand channels along with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ (no free trial). Meanwhile, Fubo TV’s Pro package is $69.99 a month as well and there’s no free trial, but you will get access to 125 channels (100+ sporting events), 250 hours of cloud DVR and streaming on up to 10 screens.

Another similarly priced streaming option, Vidgo’s English Premium Package is $79.95 a month or $66.33 a month when you pay for three months up front. The streaming package includes 150+ live channels, on-demand and free DVR.

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial either, but new subscribers can join at a discounted rate of just $25 for the first month to access a minimum of 32 channels including ESPN, A&E, MTV, BET, E!, VH1 and Bravo and 50 hours of DVR storage.

Want to watch the action live and in person? As you’ve probably guessed, NBA Finals tickets are pretty steep but passes to Game 1 are around $500-$600 each compared to other future Finals games which can cost anywhere from around $900 all the way up to $16,000 and beyond for VIP, courtside seats. Find tickets to the final via Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

Need something to wear? See below for a roundup of officially licensed 2022 NBA Finals gear for Warriors and Celtics fans. Visit Fanatics.com for additional gear and receive 20% off gifts for Father’s Day and free shipping on orders over $59 with code 59SHIP.

