‘Ms. Marvel’: How to Watch the Groundbreaking Disney+ Series Online

There’s a new hero in town! Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ original series about a teenage superhero, will debut on the streaming platform at midnight on Wednesday (June 8).

Imani Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey, avid gamer and fan-fiction scribe struggling to “fit in at home and school” until she gains super powers, just like her favorite heroes. The character is the first Muslim superhero to lead a Marvel series.

The cast of Ms. Marvel includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Ms. Marvel is written by Bisha K. Ali and directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilalla Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

How to watch Ms. Marvel on Disney+ Online

Ms. Marvel is an original series streaming exclusively on Disney+ at no additional charge to subscribers.

Not subscribed? Disney+ is the dedicated streaming destination for must-watch, commercial free content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. The streaming service is $7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year) to subscribe.

Find thousands of hours of entertainment. From must-watch movies, documentaries and TV series to beloved animated shows like The Simpsons and Marvel hits such as Moon Knight, Hawkeye, Black Widow and WandaVision.

Disney+ Subscription $7.99/month or $79.99/year Buy Now 1

If you want to expand your streaming library even more, the bundle deal gives you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month.

Currently, Disney+ does not offer a free trial to customers. To score a free trial you will have to go through a third party such as Verizon. Eligible customers can receive a six-month free subscription to Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle with select Verizon Unlimited Plans. The promo was slated to end on May 31 but it’s still live on the Verizon website, so there’s a chance that you still have time to score a six-month free trial.

Disney+ offers up to seven profiles under one subscription — which comes in handy if you know someone who already has a subscription and will add you to their account. Subscribers can access the ever-expanding streaming library in stunning 4K, download titles to watch on the go and stream on up to four different devices simultaneously (TV, laptop, smartphone, notebook, you name it). Disney+ also allows subscribers to host virtual movie nights with up to six friends via GroupWatch.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, Turning Red, Encanto, The Mandalorian, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, Eternals, The Beatles: Get Back, Welcome to Earth and Pixar’s Soul are some of the many movies and TV shows now streaming on Disney+.