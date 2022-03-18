Need a Horror Movie to Stream? Here’s How You Can Watch ‘Monster’ for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Regina Hall’s horror film Monster debuted Friday (March 18) on Prime Video. The Mariamo Diallo-directed flick centers around racism in academia, with Hall starring as the first Black woman to lead a residence hall at Northwestern University.

“In its entirety, it was a little more haunting than I had assumed it would feel,” Hall told Newsweek of the film. “It felt different to experience how uncomfortable the movie is.”

Monster, which stars Hall, Zoe Renee and Talia Ryder, has already cracked the top five on Prime Video’s U.S. streaming charts and is No. 10 worldwide. Apart from landing a hit movie, Hall will join Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes as co-host of the 94th annual Academy Awards airing next Sunday (March 27).

