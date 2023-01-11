How to Watch Miss Universe 2023 Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miss Universe heads to the Big Easy! The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant kicks off in New Orleans this weekend with new hosts and a new network.

“The City of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values of celebrating inclusion, culture and the empowerment of women,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement announcing NOLA as the location for this year’s pageant.

Keep reading for details on how to watch and stream Miss Universe 2023 from anywhere.

When Is Miss Universe 2023? Air Date, Time

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant takes place Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The big event will air live from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

How to Watch the 2023 Miss Universe on TV & Stream Online

In previous years, the Miss Universe pageant aired on Fox with Steve Harvey as host. This year, the pageant moves to the Roku channel.

How do you watch the Roku channel? You can access the channel on Roku.com, Roku TVs, Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K or similar devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Apple TV and Samsung TVs (stream on both Android and iOS devices with the Roku app).

The pageant will broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable, there are a few ways to watch the 2023 Miss Universe pageant online. For example, you can stream with a free trial from platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream (use ExpressVPN to stream internationally).

Don’t mind paying up front? Telemundo is also available on Hulu + Live TV along with 75+ channels including ESPN, CNN, A&E, MTV, BET, ABC, CBS and Fox.

The Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition will livestream on the Miss Universe YouTube channel on Wednesday (Jan. 11) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The national costume competition starts at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. on Wednesday.

Miss Universe 2022 Host, Performers, Contestants

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe and reality star Olivia Culpo will host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant.

Ximena Navarrete, Big Freedia, Mara Martin, Wendy Fitzwilliam, Emily Austin, Olivia Quido, Myrka Dellanos, Sweta Patel, Kathleen Ventrella and Olivia Jordan are among the judges.

Performers for the Miss Universe pageant include Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Yolanda Adams and Tank and the Bangas.

Who Is the Reigning Miss Universe?

The reigning Miss Universe is India’s Harnzaaz Sandhu. The 22-year-old beauty queen will crown her successor from more than 75 hopefuls from around the world on Saturday.

This year’s pageant will feature Miss Universe representatives from the USA, Bahrain, Panama, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vietnam, Venezuela, Nigeria, Spain, Nepal, Myanmar, Namibia, Mexico, Kosova, Korea and other countries.

The contestants will compete in a preliminary round on Wednesday, and the semifinalists will be announced on the live broadcast. The women will then compete across the traditional swimsuit, evening gown and interview rounds before Miss Universe 2023 is crowned.