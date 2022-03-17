How to Watch ‘Minx’ Online: Stream the New Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for a new TV show to add to your binge list? The first two episodes of Minx, an HBO Max miniseries about a young feminist who joins forces with a tawdry publisher to launch the world’s first erotic magazine for women, debuted on Thursday (March 17).

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the series centers around Joyce and Doug, an unlikely publishing duo played by Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson. Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya round out the cast.

Minx creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio behind the show.

Two new episodes of Minx will debut on HBO Max each week through April 14.

How to Watch Minx on HBO Max for Free

For those that have currently have a subscription to HBO or HBO Max get to stream Minx at no extra charge. For the streamers who haven’t joined HBO Max yet, the platform is well worth it.

Aside from an impressive roster of originals shows including The Gilded Age, Winning, Our Flag Means Death, Succession, The Fallout, Euphoria, Hacks, The Peacemaker, The Sex Lives of College Girls, And Just Like That and The White Lotus, HBO Max has a massive selection of movies including newer releases like West Side Story, The French Dispatch, Dune, Free Guy, The Last Duel, Fast & Furious 9 and Many Saints of Newark.

Plans start at $9.99 a month ($99.99 a year) for ad-supported streaming and $14.99 ($149.99) for commercial-free streaming and other perks like free access to Warner Bros. movies releasing this year and being able to download up to 30 programs to watch offline. Certain programs can also be streamed in 4K UHD.

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not give out free trials but the platform does have free episodes for non-subscribers to stream online. To get a free trial, interested parties will need to go through another outlet such as Verizon or Hulu with HBO Max, both of which offer a free seven-day trial.

HBO Max also comes included in select Direct TV streaming packages and AT&T unlimited plans.