How to Watch Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams & Beyoncé ’s Mom in ‘Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spending the weekend at home? Lifetime has you covered.

Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams stars with Beyoncé ’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Romeo Miller in Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, premiering Saturday (April 16) on Lifetime.

Williams plays Chastity Jeffries, a single lawyer who thinks she’s found everything she’s looking for in a partner when she meets Xavier Collins (Antonio Cupo), a handsome and intelligent fellow lawyer, whose affection turns to obsession.

Xavier’s jealousy leads to suspicious actions and dangerous threats, prompting Chastity to confide in her mother Sarah (Tina Knowles-Lawson) and seek for help from her former childhood boyfriend Roger Thompkins (Miller).

Wrath and the accompanying Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, which premieres April 23, are produced by Wrath Productions Inc. and Greed Productions Inc. in association with T.D. Jakes Enterprises and RobinHood Productions. T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson serve as executive producers.

Both films are directed by Troy Scott. Richard Blaney and Gregory Small wrote the script for Wrath, and Wuese Houston-Jibo penned Greed.

How to Watch ‘Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ Online

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. If you’re a cable subscriber, check your local listings for channel information or sign into MyLifetime.com.

Cord cutters will be able to watch Wrath on streaming platforms that offer live television (with and without a free trial) and on the Lifetime website (you’ll need a log-in to stream).

If you’re looking to save some cash, try a budget-friendly streamer like Sling TV ($35 a month) or Philo ($25 a month). Both platforms offer live and on-demand content and over 60 channels, including Lifetime, OWN, A&E, MTV, ID, Comedy Central and Hallmark, plus DVR storage to record your favorite shows and movies. New customers who join Sling TV will receive 50% off the first month, while Philo offers a free trial for a week.

Vidgo is another decent choice for live TV. The English Plus streaming package is $59.95 a month for over 110 live and on-demand channels. Vidgo has a Spanish Mas Package as well for $29.95 a month.

DirecTV Stream starts at $59.99 a month (regular $69.99) and you get a free trial. The special promo saves customers $30 over three months but you have to join by April 30. Direct TV Stream’s basic entertainment package includes 65+ live and local channels, 40,000 on-demand titles and free Starz, Cinemax, Epix and Showtime for three months.

The similarly priced Hulu + Live TV is $65.99 a month to watch with ads and $75.99 for commercial-free streaming. Hulu + Live TV offers Lifetime in its lineup along with more than 75 other live channels, cloud DVR and the entire Hulu streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+.