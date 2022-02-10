All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Love is in the air! It’s not quite wedding season, but it’s almost Valentine’s Day, and if you’re looking for a new movie to watch this weekend, check out Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me.

The romantic comedy, also co-starring Owen Wilson and Maluma, arrives in theaters and on Peacock on Friday (Feb. 11). In the film, Lopez plays a heartbroken pop star who decides to marry a complete stranger (played by Wilson) sparking an unlikely romance between the two.

Sarah Silverman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, John Bradley, Chloe Coleman, Jimmy Fallon and Brady Noon appear in the film. The soundtrack to Marry Me also features new original songs from Lopez and Maluma.

For those who might not love romantic comedies, Lopez playfully defended the genre in a recent interview with Billboard. “First of all, romantic comedies are not light movies,” she said. “They’re necessary, beautiful movies, and I don’t know why people feel like they have to put them down when everybody enjoys them so much. It’s like chick flicks. I don’t know guys who don’t love to go to the movies and watch a rom-com with me.”

How to Watch Marry Me Online

To watch Marry Me, you must be subscribed to either Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month) or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus membership ($9.99). You can order the movie directly from the homepage or use the search bar to find the film and stream in English or Spanish.

Peacock is a landing destination for next-day access to NBC shows plus exclusives like Marry Me, TV and a slate of Peacock Originals including the forthcoming series Bel-Air and Joe vs. Carole. You’ll find lots of original programs on Peacock, including Alien Resident, Rutherford Falls, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, One of Us Is Lying, Vigil, True Story With Ed & Randall, The Real Housewives of Miami, Psych 3: This Is Gus and Paris in Love.

The streaming platform is also home to a flock of beloved movies and TV such as The Office, Modern Family and Yellowstone. Also streaming on Peacock: the 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI, the latter of which will broadcast live on Sunday (Feb. 13).