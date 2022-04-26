How to Watch Every Episode of ‘Man in the Arena: Tom Brady’ Online

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on before the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Every episode of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is now available on ESPN+.

In episode 10, which arrived on the streaming platform Monday (April 25) at 11 p.m. ET, Brady leaves the New England Patriots to start a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he reunites with former teammate Rob Gronkowski and captures his seventh Super Bowl title.

The episode features Brady reflecting on life outside of football and sharing his hopes of living up to the example set by his father and namesake, Tom Brady Sr. The episode features interviews with father and son, as well as Gronkowski.

“What is there left to say about working with Tom? He is a never-ending narrative, but also a never-ending process of self-discovery for me and our creative team at Religion of Sports,” said director Gotham Chopra. “Because in Tom’s 23-year (and counting) odyssey, I see threads of all of our stories, which is what has made this an amazing project to work on. We used to think of episode 10 as an epilogue. Now – because I know how Tom operates – I realize it’s just a prequel.”

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions and NFL Films. The series features Brady and other notable figures unpacking the milestones of his legendary NFL career and navigating the psychological and emotional terrain brought on by victory and defeat.

