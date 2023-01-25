Surprise! You Can Now Watch ‘M3GAN’ From Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After scaring up more than $124 million at the box office, M3GAN is setting her sites on VOD. The horror film about a lifelike doll who goes rogue was released to Prime Video and other digital platforms on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

The plot centers around a Gemma (Allison Williams) a tech professional who becomes caretaker to her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), after the girl’s parents die in a car accident. Gemma has trouble juggling her newfound parenting role and busy job, so she gifts Cady with an artificially intelligent doll (created by her job) to keep her company.

The doll, voiced by Jenna Davis, starts out nice enough, but things start to backfire when she rebels against Gemma, goes on a rampage and kills several people — including the neighbor’s dog.

Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monton star in the film from Universal Pictures/Blumhouse.

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone, from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper and based on a story by Cooper and James Wan. The film is produced by Wan and Jason Blum.

Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are executive producers.

‘M3GAN’: How to Stream Online

M3GAN is available to rent for $19.99 and $24.99 to buy. The movie is streaming on Prime Video along with other digital platforms such as VUDU, Google Play and iTunes.

Prime Video gives you up to 30 days to start watching digital purchases and 48 hours to finish once you start. Besides paid releases, Prime Video has a ton of free content, including exclusive movies and TV shows.

Watch the trailer for M3GAN below.