‘Love Island USA’ Is Back! Here’s How to Stream the Reality Show for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Love Island USA returns with a new crop of singles, a new host and a new network.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will debut as host of the reality dating competition series, debuting on Peacock on Tuesday (July 19). The hit show is a spin-off of Love Island UK (watch it on Hulu) and previously aired on CBS before moving to NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming platform.

On Love Island, singles couple up in “new surroundings where challenges will excite and bombshells will be dropped,” per NBC. During their time on the “island,” contestants will be met with temptations (and drama, of course) and may be forced to decide between keeping their original partner or re-coupling with someone new in hopes of finding love — and taking home the $100,000 prize.

How to Watch Love Island USA Online for Free

Peacock is the official streaming home for new seasons of Love Island USA. If you’re a subscriber, log in here to begin streaming the show.

Not subscribed? Monthly plans start at $4.99 a month for Peacock Premium and $9.99 a month for the commercial-free Peacock Premium Plus (viewers outside of the U.S. can stream Peacock through Express VPN).

The membership gives you access to stream Peacock originals like Love Island USA, Below Deck Down Under and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, along with a large selection of scripted series – including other Peacock originals, movies, documentaries and episodes of beloved series like The Office and Modern Family.

Other programs streaming on Peacock include Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, The Amber Ruffin Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers. Daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series and live sporting events including Premier League, WWE and IndyCar 2022 are available on Peacock too.

Want to stream for free? Peacock does not offer a free trial, unfortunately, but the platform provides free episodes for users to preview content before upgrading to the paid tier. Peacock Premium is included free in select cable and internet plans for qualifying Xfinity, Cox and Spectrum customers.