‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’: This Is How You Can Stream Lizzo’s New Show for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls! The first episode of Lizzo’s new show, in which she sets out to find new backup dancers, dropped on Prime Video on Friday (March 25).

The eight-episode series features 10 women who are auditioning to become one of Lizzo’s backup dancers — also known as the “Big Grrrls.” The dancers include Jayla Sullivan, Isabel Jones, Sydney Bell, Asia Banks, Kiara Mooring, Ashley Williams, Moesha Perez, Arianna Davis and Charity Holloway.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Beyond the competition aspect, Lizzo’s Watch out for the Big Grrrls centers around body positivity and self-love. “Body positivity is this brand new thing because self-hatred and body negativity was the norm,” Lizzo says in a sneak peek of the show, which premiered on Good Morning America on Thursday (March 24).

In another clip, Lizzo explains housing the women in a palatial pad during the filming of the show. “I put ya’ll up in here because I want you to feel special,” she tells the group. “I want you to feel worthy, because you deserve it.”

Lizzo retweeted the GMA clip with the caption “Crying tears of joy.”

CRYING TEARS OF JOY ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/dqLuLRTY9a — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) March 24, 2022

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is directed by Nneka Onuorah and executive produced by Lizzo. The show will feature guest appearances from SZA, along with choreography from Tanisha Scott, Grace Holden, Chawnta’ Marie Van and Shirlene Quigley.

How to Watch Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls for Free

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a Prime Video original, meaning Amazon Prime members and Prime Video subscribers can watch the show without paying anything extra.

Not subscribed to Amazon Prime? Sign up today and receive a free 30-day trial to stream Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and everything else on Prime Video. (Click here to join.)

Amazon Prime members get loads of great perks, such as free and fast delivery on millions of items, discounted pricing, access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, unlimited photo storage and more.

After your free trial ends, the Prime membership will be $14.99 a month (or $139 a year). Amazon Prime also offers discounts for student and EBT/Medicaid recipients.

Prime Video is a great streaming choice for TV bingers and movie buffs. The mega-library houses a bunch of addicting Prime Originals that you get to watch free of charge. You can also rent new and older movies on Prime Video as well as stream content from Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, BET+, AMC+ and other channels.

Are you a music lover? Prime Video has you covered with The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience, Justin Bieber: Our World, Mary J. Blige: My Life, Pink All I Know So Far, A Man Named Scott and more music-related programs that you can watch from your TV, laptop and other compatible devices via the Prime Video app.

Other Prime Video originals include The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Reacher, Harlem, Invincible, Fairfax, Upload, The Wheel of Time, I Want You Back, The Boys, Being the Ricardos, The Voyeurs and The Tender Bar.