‘Kevin Hart: Reality Check’: How to Watch the New Stand-Up Comedy Special for Free

Kevin Hart‘s July takeover has begun! The actor-comedian is diving into summer with a new stand-up comedy special titled Kevin Hart: Reality Check. The program will be released on Thursday (July 6) through Peacock — and it also happens to be the Me Time star’s 44th birthday.

If you weren’t able to make it to the actor’s national tour, the new comedy special is based on it, providing you the opportunity to view it from the comfort of your home. Along with the stand-up special, the star will also be releasing season three of his show Hart to Hart, which will also air on Peacock Thursday (July 6).

What can you expect to see during the stand-up show? One hour of an unfiltered and uncensored Hart who’s ready to share all his thoughts on his growing family, fame, relationship with Black Twitter and more.

The show was filmed in front of a sold-out crowd at Resort World in Las Vegas — and from the trailer, it’s clear that no one was off limits from his set.

“LeBron James, a real good friend of mine,” Hart says in the trailer for the stand-up show. “Well, he was. He hasn’t heard this joke yet, we’ll see what happens.”

That’s not all either. Hart just celebrated the release of his latest short story, It Will All Work Out: The Freedom of Letting Go. The Kindle edition dropped on Saturday (July 1) on Amazon, and is already rated a No. 1 bestseller. (Physical editions will be available Aug. 1.)

How to Watch Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Kevin Hart: Reality Check and season three of Hart to Hart will both be released on Thursday (July 6) exclusively on Peacock, which current subscribers can watch for free.

Not subscribed? If you’re new to the streaming platform, monthly plans start at just $4.99/month for Peacock Premium and $9.99/month for the commercial-free, Premium Plus. If you subscribe to Peacock’s annual plans, you’ll be able to save around 17% off your streaming package.

Although Peacock ended its free trials, you may be eligible to score a free subscription through Spectrum.

Besides Kevin Hart: Reality Check, you can also catch a variety of Peacock Originals in addition to sports, NBC and Bravo shows such as Based on a True Story, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, Poker Face, Bel-Air, Poker Face, Yellowstone, The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Vanderpump Rules, Queens Court, The Traitors, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Sick and more.

Watch the trailer for Kevin Hart: Reality Check below.