Kendrick Lamar‘s The Big Steppers Tour in Paris: Stream On-Demand & Shop the Exclusive Merch Collection

Kendrick Lamar is giving fans repeat access to the Paris stop on The Big Stepper’s Tour. The sold-out show, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of his triple-platinum good kid, m.A.A.d city LP, was livestreamed exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch page on Saturday (Oct. 22).

Fans who missed the first showing — and those who want to watch it again — can stream the concert on-demand via Prime Video. The performance includes sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone and Baby Keem.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be,” Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music said in a statement. “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event,” added Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy & specials at Amazon Studios. “We continue to be the home for talent and creating special opportunities for our global customers to experience their awe-inspiring creativity.”

Read on for details on how to stream the Lamar’s Paris show for free and links to shop the exclusive merch collection.

Kendrick Lamar ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Live from Paris: How to Watch Online

The on-demand performance is streaming for free for Amazon Prime members and Prime Video subscribers. Not subscribed? Join Amazon Prime today and stream Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour – and anything else in the Prime Video library – for free for the first 30 days.

The Big Stepper’s Tour Exclusive Merch: Shop the Collection

The Grammy-winning rapper launched The Big Stepper’s Tour, in support of his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, over the summer. Lamar’s global tour played two, sold-out shows in Paris and is scheduled to make stops in Germany, Switzerland and the U.K. (click here for tickets) before wrapping up in Aukland, New Zealand on Dec. 17.

In addition to watching the Paris performance, fans can cop pieces from Amazon’s The Big Stepper’s Tour official store.

Shop the exclusive merch collection below.

