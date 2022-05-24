How to Watch ‘Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders’ on Hulu

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The unsolved murders of three young girls found slain at an Oklahoma summer camp in the ’70s are explored in Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, a four-episode documentary series premiering on Hulu on Tuesday (May 24).

The latest true-crime series to debut on the streaming platform comes ahead of the 45-year anniversary of the tragedy, which occurred June 13, 1977. The victims, Lori Farmer, 8; Michele Guse, 9; and Denise Milner, 10, were raped and murdered after their first night at summer camp at Camp Scott in Mayes County, Okla.

According to Hulu, the series explores the impact that the triple murder had on those closest to the tragedy and details the search for and trial of the alleged killer, who was acquitted, while examining “mysteries still surrounding the case.” Audiences will also get to see how investigators recently reopened the case using state-of-the-art technology to comb through evidence.

In the series, Emmy and Tony-Award winner Kristin Chenoweth opens up about a “twist of fate” that stopped her from attending the camp the night of the murders. Chenoweth goes on to share how the case still haunts her today.

The docuseries is directed by Remy Weber and produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in association with Standing Bear Entertainment, LLC. David Sloan is senior executive producer, Carrie Cook is executive producer, and Nick Zeig-Owens is series producer.

