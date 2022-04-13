All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Kardashian are back.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, along with their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and momager Kris, return to reality TV in The Kardashians, which premieres Thursday (April 14) on Hulu.

In the documentary-style reality series, the Kardashian-Jenner gang reveals the truth behind the headlines, while offering a behind-the-scenes peek into their private lives. From the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to relationships, pregnancies, playtime and school drop-offs, audiences will get a candid look at what the Kardashians have been up to since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended last June.

How to Watch The Kardashians Online for Free

The Kardashians is streaming exclusively on Hulu. Not a member yet? Join today and receive a free 30-day trial to watch the highly anticipated reality series, and everything else that Hulu has to offer.

Hulu’s most popular membership plan is the ad-supported package for $6.99 a month. Members get to stream thousands of TV episodes and movies such as The Girl From Plainville, Fresh, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, How I Met Your Father, Dollface, Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, No Exit and Nightmare Alley, along with most new episodes from network TV and cable shows the day after they air.

Hulu also has an ad-free plan for $12.99 a month. You’ll get everything in the cheaper package, plus you can download programs and stream them offline.

To get more bang for your buck, bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month. Not interested in a bundle? Hulu members can add Disney+ by itself for an extra $2.99 a month and additional channels like Starz on HBO Max for an added charge.

Looking for live TV? Try Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 a month. You will get access to over 75 live channels and the entire Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming libraries. Hulu users can create up to six profiles under one account and stream from up to two different screens at once. Hulu is accessible from your smart TV, laptop, notebook or gaming console.

Other Hulu originals include Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth, season 2 of Woke starring Lamorne Morris, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove, and the forthcoming miniseries Candy starring by Jessica Biel.