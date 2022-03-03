How to Watch Kate McKinnon in New ‘Tiger King’ Series ‘Joe vs. Carole’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Calling all cool cats and kittens! Joe vs. Carole, a limited series starring Kate McKinnon as cat-lover Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as “tiger king” Joe Exotic, premiered on Peacock on Thursday (March. 3). The show was adapted from the hit podcast Over My Dead Body and follows the zoo operator’s murder-for-hire case.

Exotic, who operated a roadside zoo and has been accused of abusing hundreds of tigers and other animals over several years, was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder Baskin and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

McKinnon signed on the play Baskin before the series was developed. “These are larger-than-life characters and I love larger-than-life characters” the Saturday Night Live star explained on the Today show on Tuesday. McKinnon noted that her view of Baskin changed after researching the role.

“She’s effervescent and she’s a character, and there are so few of those left in the natural world,” said McKinnon. “But then after doing research I learned so much about her and I respect and admire her and her mission, which is to end private cat ownership in the United States.”

The cast of Joe vs. Carole includes Kyle MacLachlan, Dean Winters, Brian Van Holt, William Fichtner, Sam Keeley and Nat Wolff.

Ethan Frankel, writer and executive producer of the series, described Joe vs. Carole as a “wild ride,” per Variety. “It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs. Carole just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way.”

How to Watch Joe vs. Carole Online

Joe vs. Carole is streaming exclusively on Peacock — which means that you have to be subscribed to watch the show (although there’s a possibility that at least one free episode could become available on the platform at a later date). Peacock starts at $4.99 a month for the Premium, ad-supported package that gets you access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals like Joe vs. Carole and Bel-Air, along with daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events (including Premier League and WWE).

Peacock Premium Plus will cost you $9.99 a month for everything in the standard Premium package, plus access to exclusive films like Marry Me, the romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson which was released on Peacock and in movie theaters simultaneously. With Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can watch ad-free, and download content to stream offline.