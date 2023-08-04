Here Are All the Ways to Stream the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will face off in a boxing match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (Aug. 5). Diaz, a UFC fighter, will make his professional boxing debut in the match against Paul.

Want to catch the fight in person? Tickets are available for as low as $55, although most are available for around $80 on sites like StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats.

If you’d rather watch from home, read of details on when and where to stream the fight online.

Where Can You Watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight?

There are a few different ways to watch the Paul vs. Diaz fight. For starters, the main card will take place on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Dazn for $59.99. Fight coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

You can watch the fight on your TV, laptop, smart phone and other compatible streaming devices via the Dazn app or online at DAZN.com.

What is Dazn? The subscription service offers crossover boxing, women’s soccer and more including PPV fights like Paul vs. Diaz. For non-subscribers, the fight will cost $59.99 on DAZN, plus a discounted membership rate of 99 cents (reg. $19.99). The membership, which gives you access to over 50 fights a year, will renew at $19.99 after the first month. Dazn requires a 30-day notice to cancel your membership.

Where else will the fight be available? The Paul vs. Diaz fight will broadcast live on ESPN+ PPV. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (preliminaries are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 PT). If you’re an ESPN+ subscriber, you can order the fight for $59.99.

Not subscribed? ESPN+ subscriptions start at $9.99/month to stream all your favorite sports including boxing, baseball, basketball, football, soccer, UFC and more.

The Paul vs. Diaz fight will also be available on PPV.com for $59.99. No membership required.

Who else is on the fight card? Besides Paul and Diaz, the fight card includes Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green, Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa and Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton.