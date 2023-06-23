Jharrel Jerome Gets Supersized in ‘I’m a Virgo’: Here’s How to Stream the Prime Video Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome gets supersized in I’m a Virgo, Prime Video’s new show about a giant Black man who leaves home to explore the world around him. The dark comedy, coming-of-age series premieres on Friday (June 23).

I’m a Virgo centers around Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall man from Oakland, Calif., whose family hides him from the world for most of his life. After tapping into his earth sign energy (“I’m a Virgo, and Virgos love adventure,” he proclaims in the trailer), Cootie breaks free and sets off on a fantastical joyride.

Along the way, he forges friendships, falls in love, “navigates the awkward situations” and meets his idol — a superhero named The Hero (Walton Goggins).

Created and executive produced by Boots Riley, I’m a Virgo is described by Amazon Studios as a “mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.” The show’s cast includes Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Olivia Washington, Brett Gray, Kara Young and Allius Barnes.

Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Rebecca Rivo and Jerome executive produced the show alongside Riley.

Read on for details on how to stream I’m a Virgo for free.

How to Watch I’m a Virgo for Free

All seven episodes of I’m a Virgo premiere on Prime Video on Friday. The show streams free to Prime members and Prime Video subscribers. (Prime Video is free for Prime members, but you can also subscribe to the platform by itself.)

Already subscribed to Prime? To stream I’m a Virgo, click the link below or visit the Amazon or Prime Video homepage, either from the app or online, and click on the series once the trailer pops up in the top carousel.

If you’re not a Prime member, launch your free 30-day trial below to stream I’m a Virgo and more on Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming platform offers a huge selection of exclusive movies, TV shows and documentaries, along with episodes of your favorite network and cable shows, and a tons of films that you can buy and rent.

I’m a Virgo is also listed under Prime Originals and Exclusives on the Prime Video app along with Citadel, Daisy Jones and the Six, The Lake, Armageddon Time, Riches, High School, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Spoiler Alert, Tár, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Medellín, Creed III and more.

Watch the trailer for I’m a Virgo below.