How to Watch ‘I Want You Back’ for Free

The romantic comedy, starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 11.

Looking for a romantic comedy to binge over Valentine’s Day weekend? I Want You Back, starring Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (Feb. 11).

As indicated by the title, I Want You Back is about rekindled love. The story centers around Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate), two strangers who meet in a stairwell after getting dumped by their respective partners. Terrified at the thought of being single in their 30s and potentially missing out on “the one,” Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to get their partners back.

Scott Eastwood, Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Jami Gertz, Dylan Gelula, Mason Gooding, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm are also in the cast.

How to Watch I Want You Back for Free

I Want You Back is one of the many original movies and TV shows available exclusively on Prime Video. Not signed up for Amazon Prime? Right now, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial, which includes access to Prime Video, where you can stream I Want You Back at no extra charge.

Apart from thousands of shows and movies found on Prime Video, your Amazon Prime membership will include free two-day shipping, exclusive deals and more. Prime will be raising its prices soon, but for now, the membership costs $12.99 a month (or $119 a year) after the first month, and you can cancel at any time. You can also sign up for Prime Video by itself for $8.99 a month after a free monthlong trial.

Prime Video features a massive collection of original series such as Modern Love, Wheel of Time, Harlem, Fleabag, The Legend of Vox Machina, and documentaries including Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip-Hop Comedy, Justin Bieber: Our World, A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story, Mary J. Blige My Life, Dior & I, Val, Bob Marley: Freedom Road, and Pink: All I Know So Far. Prime Video also lets you add on channels such as Paramount+, where you can stream the romantic drama The In Between, starring Joey King and Kyle Allen, and other content on the platforms via Prime Video.

Showtime, Starz, Discovery+, BET+, IMDB TV, Cinemax, AMC+, Lifetime Movie Network and other must-have streaming channels are also available on Prime Video.

