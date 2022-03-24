‘Halo’ Has Arrived: How to Watch the TV Series Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gamers rejoice! The highly anticipated Halo TV series, based on the iconic Xbox franchise, arrived on Paramount+ on Thursday (March 24).

The nine-episode series takes place in the fictional universe that debuted in the very first Halo video game. According to ViacomCBS, the show chronicles a 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant and will feature “deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

The series stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Halo is one of the most successful gaming franchises in history with over $6 billion in revenue and more than 82 million copies sold worldwide. The TV series, produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, has already been renewed for a second season.

Season one is executive produced by Steven Kane and Steven Spielberg, alongside Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie of One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Bonnie Ross and Frank O’Connor serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

What time does the Halo TV series begin streaming? The series officially dropped at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Paramount+. Keep reading to find out all the ways to stream the show for free.

How to Watch Halo on Paramount+ for Free

The Halo series is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ at no additional charge to subscribers. If you haven’t signed up yet, join today with a free 7-day trial to watch the show and other programming in the Paramount+ library for free for a week.

After the free trial, subscriptions start at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported Essential plan which lets you stream thousands of TV episodes and tons of movies. To watch commercial-free, choose the Paramount+ Premium plan for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year). You also get local CBS stations to watch March Madness and other sports, NFL on CBS and 24-hour news with CBSN.

If you want to save on your monthly bill, an annual plan will shave about 16% off the monthly price. Meanwhile, the Paramount+ bundle plan (another great way to save) includes Showtime for $11.99 a month (a 28% discount off the price of your subscription). Paramount+ offers student discounts as well.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can add Paramount+ to your Prime Video subscription to stream the Halo series with a free seven-day trial.

What else is streaming on Paramount+? From movies and acclaimed originals to live sports, Paramount+ features a mountain of entertainment. You’ll get exclusives from BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel including must-watch programs such as 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget and iCarly.

You’ll also find movies such as Rumble, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, The In Between and Scream 5.