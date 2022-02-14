Where to Stream ‘Ghostbusters’ & More Ivan Reitman Movies Online

Ivan Reitman will be remembered for Ghostbusters, Animal House, Heavy Metal, Meatballs and many more films. Tributes continue to pour in for the late director and producer, who died Sunday (Feb. 13) at age 75.

Throughout his more than 50-year career, Reitman directed, produced and executive produced dozens of films and TV shows, also including Space Jam: A New Legacy (he produced the original Space Jam as well) and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

In 1984, Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd teamed up with Reitman to bring Ghostbusters to the big screen. The supernatural film franchise includes Ghostbusters II and the 2016 all-female film adaptation starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latest installment in the franchise, was directed by Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman. “I’ve lost my hero,” he tweeted Monday (Feb. 14). “All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.” Jason Reitman went on to thank fans for all their support before adding, “Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.”

How to Watch Ghostbusters Online

Ghostbusters and other titles in Reitman’s catalog of classic films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and other major league streamers, including Vudu, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV+. You can also rent Ghostbusters on Red Box and stream on-demand or find a kiosk to pick up a physical copy.

The supernatural comedy will cost you anywhere from $3-$5 to rent and around $14-$15 to buy (click here to purchase a Blu-ray or DVD).

Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Ramis, Aykroyd and Rick Moranis star in the original Ghostbusters film. With a budget of just $30 million, Ghostbusters became a hit out of the gate, raking in $13.6 million during its opening weekend (the film beat other newcomers, Gremlins and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, to claim the top spot). The comedy remained at No. 1 for seven consecutive weeks and made $146.5 million at the box office, before being unseated by Purple Rain. During its initial theatrical run, Ghostbusters grossed a total of $240 million worldwide.