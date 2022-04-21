‘The Flight Attendant’ Has Landed: How to Watch Season 2 on HBO Max for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Buckle your seat belts! The Flight Attendant is now streaming on HBO Max.

The first two episodes from season two of critically acclaimed dark comedy starring Kaley Cuoco landed on the streaming platform on Thursday (April 21). The full season will include eight episodes, with two new episodes next Thursday (April 28), followed by a new episode weekly leading up to the season finale on May 26.

The second season centers around Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while working a CIA gig on the side. She inadvertently witnesses a murder during a trip overseas and gets entangled in another international death mystery.

Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall are among the returning cast and returning guest stars, along with new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and J.J. Soria.

Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo are new recurring guest stars.

The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner and executive producer Steve Yockey, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer.

The HBO Max original series is produced by Warner Bros. Television; Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions; and Berlanti Productions. The show’s first season was based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by author Chris Bohjalian.

How to Watch The Flight Attendant Season 2 on HBO Max

The Flight Attendant is streaming exclusively on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers. If you’re not an HBO Max subscriber, you have options when it comes to watching for free. For starters, click here to see if you already have free access to HBO Max.

Monthly plans start at $9.99 a month for ad-supported streaming, and $14.99 a month for ad-free streaming. Depending on the plan, you will be able to download up to 30 programs, stream certain content in 4K UHD, and watch new movies from Warner Bros. such as The Batman, which began streaming on April 18.

Although HBO Max offers free episodes, the platform doesn’t have a free trial. You can, however, land a free trial through providers such as Hulu, Direct TV Stream and Verizon Fios.

The roster of exclusive originals on HBO Max includes The Gilded Age, Minx, Succession, Euphoria, Hacks, The Peacemaker, Love Life, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The White Lotus, Starstruck, And Just Like That and Mare of Easttown.