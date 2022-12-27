‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’: How to Watch the Concert Special from Home for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The cast of Encanto is taking over the Hollywood Bowl for an unforgettable concert spectacular streaming only on Disney+ on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

Audiences will step into the world of Casa Madrigal as the original cast reunites for Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl featuring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma). The special will feature other special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and Latin Grammy winners, Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, and an introduction from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Read on for details on how to watch Encanto a the Hollywood Bowl from home.

How to Watch Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl on Disney+

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday. The live-to-film concert experience streams at no additional costs to subscribers and will feature an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and captivating special effects giving viewers a spectacular, front-row seat to the musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of the Oscar-winning animated film.

Those who are already subscribed can begin streaming Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl as soon as it hits the platform.

Not a Disney+ member? Subscriptions start at $9.99/month to stream with ads, $12.99/month for ad-free streaming, $19.99 for the Trio Premium bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ and $109.99 for the annual plan.

Looking for a free trial to Disney+? Unfortunately, the streaming platform doesn’t have free trials, but there are ways to get a free membership or save on your overall bill.

Verizon is currently offering a free, six-month subscription to Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle (see more details here) and if you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can add Disney+ for just $1.99/month for the first 12 months. Watch Disney+ from your TV, laptop, smartphone and other streaming devices through the Disney+ app.

Other titles currently streaming on Disney+ include, Willow, Turning Red, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, Dancing with the Stars, She-Hulk, Andor, I Am Groot, Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year, Elton John: Farewell Tour Live from Dodger’s Stadium, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage LA Concert, Disenchanted and lots more.

Check below for the trailer to Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.