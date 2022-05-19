Who Is ‘Angelyne’? Here’s How You Can Watch Emmy Rossum in the Limited Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Angelyne, the limited series starring Emmy Rossum as the illusive figure best known for her love of pink, premiered Thursday (May 19) on Peacock.

According to the show description, Angelyne is about “fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs” and, of course, Angelyne, who is described as a “self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the dark queen of the universe.”

Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Phillip Ettinger, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe, Alex Karpovsky, David Krumholtz, Antjuan Tobias and Tonatiuh are included in the cast.

The five-episode series is based on a fascinating article published in The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. Gary Baum, the writer of the article, is also a consultant on the series.

Keep reading for details on how to stream episode 1 of Angelyne for free.

How to Watch ‘Angelyne’ on Peacock

Angelyne is streaming exclusively on Peacock, which means that you have to be a paid subscriber to watch the entire series, but the first episode is available free of charge.

For those who already have Peacock, simply sign in (or click here) to begin streaming. Not subscribed to Peacock? If you’re an Xfinity of Cox customer, you may already have a free subscription to Peacock through your cable plan (find more information here).

Peacock subscriptions start at $4.99 a month for the Premium, ad-supported plan. Access thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals like Angelyne, Joe vs. Carole and Bel-Air, Bravo

Peacock also provides daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s programs, Spanish-language series and live sporting events, including Premier League, WWE and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Want to watch without commercials? Sing up for Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month. The subscription plan includes everything in the standard Premium package, along with access to exclusive films like, Firestarter, and subscribers get to download content to stream offline.