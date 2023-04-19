‘Dear Mama’: Here’s How You Can Stream the Tupac Docuseries Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur premieres on FX on Friday (April 21). The five-part docuseries details the “illuminating saga” of Tupac and Afeni Shakur.

Directed by Allen Hughes and co-produced by Interscope Records, Dear Mama is described as a “deep dive” inside the bond between the late rap icon, whose life was cut short at age 25, and his activist mother, who passed away in 2016.

“There have been a million pieces done on him, but none of them really did the trick as far as understanding completely that narrative and that human being and the complexities and the dualities,” Hughes told Billboard. “You talk about the surface stuff, but there was never a deep dive. I wanted to understand.”

Keep reading for ways to stream the docuseries without cable.

How to Watch Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur

The first two episodes of Dear Mama will drop Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The remaining three episodes will debut on Fridays. New episodes of the FX docuseries will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Want to catch the docuseries live? You can stream FX and other cable channels on platforms like Sling TV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Vidgo.

Most streamers offer a free trial, or a discount at sign up, which means that you might be able to catch the first two episodes of Dear Mama for free. And if you’re streaming internationally, use ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

FX shows are also available to stream on Prime Video. Although Dear Mama isn’t listed on the lineup, episodes of Snowfall, American Horror Story and other FX series are currently available for purchase.

Watch the trailer for Dear Mama below.