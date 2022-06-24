When & How to Watch the 2022 Daytime Emmys for Free

Scenes from the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball and 2018 Creative Arts Governors Ball press preview at L.A. Live Event Deck on Sept. 6, 2018 in Los Angeles.

The stars are aligning for the 49th annual Daytime Emmys. Returning in-person for the first time in two years, the big show airs Friday night (June 24) at 9 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

Nominees include Kelly Clarkson, who will face off against Drew Barrymore, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for outstanding entertainment talk show host. The Kelly Clarkson Show landed multiple Emmy nominations along with The Drew Barrymore Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Red Table Talk, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Family Feud and The View.

Gloria Estefan, along with her daughter and sister-in-law, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan, earned an outstanding talk show host nomination for the Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The category includes Robin Roberts, Tamron Hall, Taraji P. Henson, and the hosts of The View.

Meanwhile, the Young & The Restless leads the pack with 18 nominations, including outstanding drama series. General Hospital is close behind with 17 nominations.

Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey and Leah Remini are among the nominees for outstanding game show host, while Pat Sajak will face off against himself, as he received two nominations in the same category.

Keep reading for details on how to watch on TV or from another device.

How to Watch the 2022 Daytime Emmys for Free

The Daytime Emmys will air on CBS, which you can access on cable, CBS.com or with a good-old fashioned TV antenna; otherwise, you can stream the show for free on Paramount+.

You can also watch the Emmys on other streaming platforms that provide live television including Hulu+ Live TV, Direct TV, Fubo TV, and Express VPN to stream from outside of the U.S.