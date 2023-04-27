 Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Richard Madden Embark on a Spy Mission in ‘Citadel’: How to Watch the Prime Video Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“You need to remember the past to save the future.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden play spies on a mission to take down a deadly rival in the new Prime Video series Citadel, premiering Friday (April 28).

From Anthony and Joe Russo, the series follows spies from an elite agency who reunite after having their memories wiped and identities changed. The series unfolds eight years after Citadel, an elite spy agency, gets destroyed by operatives from Manticore, a rival agency.

Eight years later, Mason Kane (Madden) finds himself back in contact with his former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who commissions him to help stop Manticore from “establishing a new world order.”

Mason tracks down Nadia and after some convincing — and a knife fight in a restaurant kitchen — she admits to having memories of him and they agree to help take down Manticore.

Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller and Caoilinn Springall appear in the series from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

Nadia is a “female James Bond,” Chopra Jonas revealed in an interview with The New York Post. Having previously starred in ABC’s Quantico, the former Bollywood actress who launched her own haircare brand, Anomaly, and appears with her husband Nick Jonas appears in the romantic comedy Love Again, is no stranger to action-packed roles.

“When I met [executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo], they explained to me what this character [Nadia] was, they wanted to create a female spy that’s like James Bond,” she told The Post. “I was like, ‘Why would I not do that?’ Of course, I want to do that!”

Citadel is executive produced by the Russo brothers, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes for AGBO. David Weil serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran are also executive producers.

How can you shop the looks from Citadel? Amazon’s Citadel Shop officially opens on Thursday (April 27) at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Shop the digital storefront for official merchandise and products inspired by the show and discover new curated looks weekly based on Nadia’s fashions.

Read on for directions on how to stream Citadel on Prime Video for free.

How to Watch Citadel on Prime Video

Citadel is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, and it’s free to subscribers. The first two episodes in the series will premiere this Friday, while the remaining four episodes will debut every Friday leading up to the finale on May 26.

The series comes included free with a subscription to Amazon Prime. Not subscribed? Join Amazon Prime today and enjoy a 30-day free trial to stream Citadel and more from Prime Video’s library of movies and other original shows including Daisy Jones & The Six, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Swarm, The Power, Harlem, Invincible, The Boys, Fleabag, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Fire.

Aside from free access to Prime Video, Prime members get free Amazon Music, free GrubHub+ for a year and free same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on millions of items.

How much does an Amazon Prime membership cost? The monthly membership is $14.99 after the free trial ends. Amazon offers annual Prime memberships for $139 along with student discounts and discounts for SNAP/Medicaid recipients.

Although Prime members get exclusive deals on tons of items, Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for $9/month after a free seven-day trial.

With Prime Video, subscribers can add HBO Max, Paramount+, Starz, Showtime and other channels to stream from a single platform.

Watch the trailer for Citadel below.